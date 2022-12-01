Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,667 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,913 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,614 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $94.86 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.28 and a one year high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.08.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at $913,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AKAM. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.93.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

