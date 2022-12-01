Commerce Bank Lowers Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCAR. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 42.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Trading Up 1.6 %

PACCAR stock opened at $105.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $107.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.19. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $2,778,533.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,092,447.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

