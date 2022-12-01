Commerce Bank Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,612 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,217 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,707,784 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,771,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $418,988,000 after acquiring an additional 436,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,015,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,189,000 after acquiring an additional 372,901 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,062,515 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $189,906,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ford Motor Price Performance

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.