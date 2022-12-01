Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Position Reduced by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,448 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,035,249,000 after buying an additional 269,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,366,701,000 after purchasing an additional 78,909 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,630,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,991,000 after purchasing an additional 75,816 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,037,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,144,000 after purchasing an additional 26,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,648,000 after purchasing an additional 443,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $381.96 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $573.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $357.30 and its 200-day moving average is $411.77.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total transaction of $3,781,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,004,944.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total value of $3,781,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,004,944.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $1,604,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,172 shares in the company, valued at $102,529,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,996 shares of company stock worth $18,290,325. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.