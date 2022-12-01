Commerce Bank Acquires 604 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $267,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 20.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 32.8% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 522 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $569,522.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $569,522.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,668 shares of company stock valued at $897,603. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $228.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.65 and its 200 day moving average is $219.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $381.12.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

