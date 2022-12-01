Commerce Bank Purchases 6,098 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Commerce Bank increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,090 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of CTSH opened at $62.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.83. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.16.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

