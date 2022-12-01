Commerce Bank Acquires 79 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 9.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,317,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,497,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,432,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,471,170,000 after acquiring an additional 38,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,156,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $899,640,000 after acquiring an additional 91,470 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,176,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $728,571,000 after acquiring an additional 61,791 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 17.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,250,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,793,000 after acquiring an additional 189,395 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. Barclays upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.22.

NYSE:PKI opened at $139.73 on Thursday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.46 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.71%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

