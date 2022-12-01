Commerce Bank Sells 3,405 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1,256.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,657 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,121,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 14,170.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1,003.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,312,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPL. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPL from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL stock opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average is $27.96. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.