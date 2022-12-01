International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 619,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,477 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in International Paper were worth $25,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. FMR LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,263,000 after purchasing an additional 64,062 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in International Paper by 8.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 136,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at $4,808,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $37.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $50.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

