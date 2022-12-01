Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,977,836 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,999,287 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Banco Bradesco worth $26,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth $33,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at $34,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $4.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.0027 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

