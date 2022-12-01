Credit Suisse AG Has $27.49 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 391,414 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 31,934 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $27,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.4% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% in the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 12,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 15.7% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,015 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 19,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 38.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on Ross Stores to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $117.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.58. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

