Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,785 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of J. M. Smucker worth $26,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $154.01 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $154.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

