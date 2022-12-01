Credit Suisse AG Sells 14,153 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,153 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $26,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $51,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $72,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $388.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $341.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.04. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.41 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.16). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Northcoast Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $409.69.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

