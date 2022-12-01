Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.28% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $26,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,026,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,537,000 after buying an additional 2,208,672 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,565,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,821,538,000 after buying an additional 1,991,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,398,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,590,000 after buying an additional 916,935 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,059,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 861,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after buying an additional 546,212 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $55.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.38. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $47.64 and a 1-year high of $69.01.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

