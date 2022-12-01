Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 289,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,248 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.19% of Bunge worth $26,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 0.8% during the second quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 15,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 11.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 4.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 180.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $104.84 on Thursday. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $128.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.01 and a 200 day moving average of $96.99.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.86. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BG. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

