Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 154,729 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.23% of The Carlyle Group worth $26,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CG. abrdn plc lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 138.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 10,707 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CG shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 4.3 %

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

CG stock opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.