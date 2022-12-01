Credit Suisse AG Purchases 42,219 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,219 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $26,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 375.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $196.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $265.30.

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. Bank of America lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

