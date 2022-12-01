Credit Suisse AG Sells 6,151 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,151 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Gartner were worth $26,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 168.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Gartner during the first quarter worth about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Gartner by 76.9% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $197,046.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $197,046.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total value of $5,410,900.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,496,428.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,757,679. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.13.

NYSE IT opened at $350.37 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $350.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $308.40 and a 200-day moving average of $282.62. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

