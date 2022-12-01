Fmr LLC Trims Stock Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 4.55% of Enstar Group worth $175,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 44.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Enstar Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group Price Performance

Shares of ESGR opened at $217.99 on Thursday. Enstar Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.04 and a fifty-two week high of $286.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Enstar Group

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.