Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Holdings Trimmed by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,264,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,459,000 after purchasing an additional 63,524 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,129,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 34,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 63.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,841,000 after acquiring an additional 61,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ARE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $155.61 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.74 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.81.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.47%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

