USS Investment Management Ltd Has $416,000 Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 4.3% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.3% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 10.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Price Performance

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $195,370.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,237.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $195,370.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,237.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $464,993.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,310. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GWRE opened at $59.31 on Thursday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $119.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.