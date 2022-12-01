Fmr LLC Sells 1,213,903 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,148,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213,903 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 4.30% of Grocery Outlet worth $176,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 3,167.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,729,000 after acquiring an additional 880,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after purchasing an additional 631,964 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,448,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,599,000 after buying an additional 605,392 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,587,000 after purchasing an additional 463,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 564,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,082,000 after buying an additional 267,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 6,250 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $220,562.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,587.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $63,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,586. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $220,562.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,587.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,078 shares of company stock valued at $5,611,474 in the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GO opened at $30.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of -0.04. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $918.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GO. Cowen boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

