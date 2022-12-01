Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Stock Position Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,742,941 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550,652 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Associated Banc worth $177,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Associated Banc by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,996,000 after purchasing an additional 280,264 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Associated Banc by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Associated Banc by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Associated Banc by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $340.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In related news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $270,023.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,346.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $270,023.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,346.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $297,233.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,556.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,600 shares of company stock valued at $859,097 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

