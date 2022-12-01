Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 5,161 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 3.3 %

TSCO stock opened at $226.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.94 and a 200 day moving average of $198.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

