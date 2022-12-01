Fmr LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,238,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,905 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 15.51% of CoreCivic worth $202,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 110.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in CoreCivic by 75.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CoreCivic Stock Performance

In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 57,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $661,811.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,654.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,952 shares of company stock worth $1,110,192. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CXW opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.89. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CoreCivic Profile

(Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.