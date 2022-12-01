Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 392 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 13.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,477,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,604,000 after purchasing an additional 300,322 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 307.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 380.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 17,747 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYV. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.38.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $7,227,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,711,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,886,556.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 312,000 shares of company stock worth $26,640,900. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $72.76 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 103.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 1,222.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. Equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

