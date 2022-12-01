USS Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,527,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,443 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,563,000 after acquiring an additional 773,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,416,000 after acquiring an additional 230,938 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,008,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,031,000 after acquiring an additional 67,492 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.1% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 942,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,959,000 after acquiring an additional 86,551 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $47.26.

Vornado Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 424.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

