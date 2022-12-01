USS Investment Management Ltd Trims Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Novavax were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 28.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 94,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 20,756 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 596.4% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 30.2% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 10.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the period. 42.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax stock opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.37. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $236.50.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($4.36). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 71.59%. The company had revenue of $734.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 310.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVAX. Cowen dropped their price target on Novavax to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Novavax from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.25.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

