Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 596.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Novavax were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,066,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Novavax by 31.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,495,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,797,000 after acquiring an additional 596,322 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 139.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,996,000 after buying an additional 284,344 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth $9,839,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth about $18,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average is $37.37. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $236.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($4.36). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 71.59%. The firm had revenue of $734.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.31) earnings per share. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 310.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Novavax to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

About Novavax

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Featured Stories

