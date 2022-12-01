Fmr LLC Has $199.13 Million Stock Position in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,568,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401,691 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 5.43% of Galapagos worth $199,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Galapagos during the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 83.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

GLPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Galapagos from €60.00 ($61.86) to €50.00 ($51.55) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Galapagos from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Galapagos from €50.00 ($51.55) to €40.00 ($41.24) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

Shares of GLPG opened at $39.77 on Thursday. Galapagos NV has a one year low of $38.97 and a one year high of $72.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.78.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

