USS Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTON. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.36.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

