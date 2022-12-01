Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Down 2.3%

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $95.88 and last traded at $95.93. Approximately 8,820 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 772,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.11.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.01.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,303.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $4,144,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,520.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,303.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 13.7% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

