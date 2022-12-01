BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Stock Price Down 2.4%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUGet Rating)’s stock price fell 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.13 and last traded at $9.13. 9,124 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 593,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLU. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 35,900.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 394.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

