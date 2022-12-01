BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Stock Price Down 2.4%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.13 and last traded at $9.13. 9,124 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 593,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLU. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

BELLUS Health Stock Up 8.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BELLUS Health Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 35,900.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 394.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

