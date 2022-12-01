BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Stock Price Down 2.4%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.13 and last traded at $9.13. 9,124 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 593,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLU. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
BELLUS Health Stock Up 8.1 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BELLUS Health Company Profile
BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BELLUS Health (BLU)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.