Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Trading Down 2.5%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.35. 55,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,639,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a market cap of $614.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.89.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 18.39% and a negative net margin of 824.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNDM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

