ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $7.95. Approximately 572,887 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 68,808,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.75.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 49,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 933.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period.

About ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.