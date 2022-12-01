BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Down 2.8%

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) shares fell 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.53 and last traded at $30.53. 429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 245,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BJRI. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Restaurants

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

In other news, VP Christopher P. Pinsak sold 3,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $102,527.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,952 shares in the company, valued at $126,147.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth $30,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Featured Articles

