Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.91 and last traded at $8.96. Approximately 8,995 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,024,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PRVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.
Provention Bio Stock Up 3.0 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provention Bio
Provention Bio Company Profile
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
