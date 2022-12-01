Traders Buy Large Volume of Full Truck Alliance Call Options (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 6,568 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 973% compared to the typical volume of 612 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMM. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

Shares of YMM stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. Full Truck Alliance has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $13.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.14.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.