JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading Up 6.9%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.29 and last traded at $48.05. Approximately 7,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 609,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JKS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 98.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.