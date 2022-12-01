JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading Up 6.9%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.29 and last traded at $48.05. Approximately 7,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 609,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.93.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JKS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.
JinkoSolar Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JinkoSolar
JinkoSolar Company Profile
JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JinkoSolar (JKS)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.