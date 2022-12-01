Investors Buy High Volume of Horizon Therapeutics Public Put Options (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 34,897 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,941% compared to the average daily volume of 1,710 put options.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 41.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HZNP opened at $100.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.47 and its 200-day moving average is $74.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $117.49.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.
