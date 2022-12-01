Investors Buy High Volume of Horizon Therapeutics Public Put Options (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 34,897 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,941% compared to the average daily volume of 1,710 put options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 41.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP opened at $100.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.47 and its 200-day moving average is $74.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $117.49.

HZNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

