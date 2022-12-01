Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 347,138 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 74% compared to the average volume of 200,050 call options.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM opened at $39.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day moving average of $38.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $50.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Gould Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 76,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,989,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 417,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after purchasing an additional 60,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

