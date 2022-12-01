Avaya Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 11,262 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 18% compared to the typical volume of 9,577 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Avaya from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.22.

Avaya Stock Performance

Shares of AVYA opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. Avaya has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $21.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avaya

About Avaya

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Avaya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

