KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 184,899 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 81% compared to the average volume of 102,247 call options.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average is $27.36. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $45.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Starfox Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,643,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 606.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 67,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 57,737 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 87.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 44,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 20,520 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 217.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 283,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,285,000 after buying an additional 194,053 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,833,000.

