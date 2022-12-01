Treatt plc (TET) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.35 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Treatt’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON TET opened at GBX 673.80 ($8.06) on Thursday. Treatt has a 1 year low of GBX 503.36 ($6.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,315 ($15.73). The company has a market capitalization of £410.11 million and a PE ratio of 2,569.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 622.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 694.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.13) price target on shares of Treatt in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

