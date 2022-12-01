Renew Holdings plc (RNWH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 11.33 on March 3rd

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.33 ($0.14) per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Renew’s previous dividend of $5.67. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Renew Stock Up 1.4 %

LON:RNWH opened at GBX 692.50 ($8.28) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 614.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 657.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Renew has a fifty-two week low of GBX 550 ($6.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 874 ($10.46). The firm has a market cap of £546.13 million and a P/E ratio of 1,552.27.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Stephanie Hazell acquired 3,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 589 ($7.05) per share, with a total value of £19,978.88 ($23,901.04). In other news, insider David Brown purchased 5,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.10) per share, with a total value of £39,794.06 ($47,606.24). Also, insider Stephanie Hazell purchased 3,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 589 ($7.05) per share, with a total value of £19,978.88 ($23,901.04). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,270 shares of company stock worth $8,633,294.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

