Record plc (LON:REC) to Issue GBX 2.05 Dividend

Record plc (LON:RECGet Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:REC opened at GBX 89.20 ($1.07) on Thursday. Record has a 12-month low of GBX 60 ($0.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 93.60 ($1.12). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 72.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 71.46. The company has a market capitalization of £177.56 million and a PE ratio of 2,250.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11.

In related news, insider Leslie Hill sold 30,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.84), for a total transaction of £21,678.30 ($25,934.08).

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

