Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (CORD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on December 23rd

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Stock Performance

CORD opened at GBX 93.79 ($1.12) on Thursday. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure has a one year low of GBX 77.08 ($0.92) and a one year high of GBX 114 ($1.36). The stock has a market capitalization of £725.54 million and a PE ratio of 9.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 90.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 102.04.

Insider Activity at Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

In other news, insider Sian Hill acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £14,100 ($16,868.05).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an investment firm specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

