First Property Group plc (FPO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.25 on December 30th

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
First Property Group Price Performance
FPO stock opened at GBX 23.50 ($0.28) on Thursday. First Property Group has a 12 month low of GBX 22.40 ($0.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 37 ($0.44). The firm has a market cap of £26.06 million and a PE ratio of 391.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 24.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
About First Property Group
Read More
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for First Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.