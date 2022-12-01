Vp plc (LON:VP) Plans Dividend of GBX 11

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

VP Stock Performance

Shares of VP stock opened at GBX 685 ($8.19) on Thursday. VP has a one year low of GBX 640 ($7.66) and a one year high of GBX 1,010 ($12.08). The company has a market cap of £275.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 709.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 809.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($12.44) target price on shares of VP in a research note on Tuesday.

About VP

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through UK Forks, Brandon Hire Station, ESS, Groundforce, TPA, MEP Hire, Torrent Trackside, Airpac Rentals, and TR Group businesses. The UK Forks business engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms use for construction and housebuilding sites.

Featured Articles

