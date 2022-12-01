Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Director James P. Dunigan Acquires 500 Shares

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) Director James P. Dunigan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.04 per share, with a total value of $11,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,236.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Provident Financial Services Stock Up 1.9 %
NYSE PFS opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.96.
Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.04%.
Institutional Trading of Provident Financial Services
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Provident Financial Services to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Provident Financial Services from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.
About Provident Financial Services
Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.
Featured Articles
